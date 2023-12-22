Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Patrick's avatar
Patrick
Dec 22, 2023Edited

Jason,

Read the article on the tree planting scam, here's an interesting article with a link to a very sensible paper on the wildlands-urban interface scam. I wish someone would investigate what appears to be the majority of current Forest Service Supervisors winking and nodding, leaving the doors open for the timber industry, under the cover of protecting the wildland-urban interface.

"A new paper, "Wildlands-urban fire disasters aren't a wildfire problem," published in PNAS, challenges traditional approaches to wildfire management strategies.

The researchers note that most of the large blazes that destroyed homes, including Lahaina, Hawaii, Talent and Phoenix, Oregon, the Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, California, and the Marshal Fire that charred Louisville, Colorado, were urban conflagrations.

All of these were human ignition blazes that occurred during extreme wind events.

... In addition, the vast majority of prescribed burns or thinning/logging projects never encounter a blaze when they might be effective, but we get all the negatives from fuel reduction projects like disruption of wildlife, spread of weeds from soil disturbance, loss of biomass from the forest ecosystem, loss of carbon storage, loss of snags and down woody debris essential for many wildlife species.

Moreover, a recent study estimated that up to 10 times as much carbon is released by logging as natural disturbances (like wildfire). For instance, 66% of the carbon losses across the West were due to logging, while only 15% was due to wildfire. Thus, logging contributes more climate warming CO2 than wildfires."

From <https://missoulacurrent.com/viewpoint-community-forest/?utm_term=&utm_subject=&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Montana%20Today%202023-12-21>

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Dec 22, 2023

It's so good to see you and Heather got through storm and immediate aftermath... We were worried for you out here in Oregon.

Our own battering from the Pacific atmospheric rivers has ceased for for the moment- trillions of gallons of fresh water were dumped on us. But will it always be nontoxic water given increases in atmosphere pollution? Something to consider. Falling on our forests, croplands and reservoirs, the rain may someday become fearsome.

I fear carbon increases greatly, but I am beginning the think the atmospheric rivers are something that have great destructive potential, even in far off Antarctica.

That cartoon of a stranded Santa on his melted North Pole was priceless! I'd love a framed copy to hang in my house! Happy true cusp of the new year..we now start that joyous climb back to the light. So very good to see you safe, and back "on air". We all missed you.

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