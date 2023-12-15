Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Dec 19, 2023

Aw, shucks — thanks, Jason, for the shoutout. And, as always, thanks for thinking and writing on behalf of the planet.

Reply
Share
Laura Kerr's avatar
Laura Kerr
Dec 15, 2023

Thanks, Jason for the many solstice gifts! Not least of which, these lines of yours:

“The light that’s returning is already within us.” (Oh my!)

“And really, it’s not the light that’s returning. It’s us and our place on the living, spinning, orbiting sphere that’s turning back to the light. The light never left, never moved, never blinked. The sun is always standing still. Earth is the tumultuous one in the relationship, and humans are the children spinning tales about the tumult.”

🙏

Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture