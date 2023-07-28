Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jim@Mastromedia.com's avatar
Jim@Mastromedia.com
Jul 28, 2023

Great essay, Jason. I shared it on Facebook. Like my mom says of those fossil fuel oligarchs and their bought-off politicians who are so actively burning the Earth because it makes them richer, "Where do they think they will go? Where will their children and grandchildren go? They will suffer the consequences too. There is no other planet."

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Jul 28, 2023

I am so moved by this essay, Jason. Your anger and your love burst through this and create a safe space for me to rest my own anger, love and grief and not feel so alone with it. So much has to happen so quickly I can barely breathe for all the work that needs to be done. We must change the narrative, the paradigms of those narratives and we must do it now. I wish I could plaster this essay all over the telephone poles and the storefront windows!

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