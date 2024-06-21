Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rob Lewis's avatar
Rob Lewis
Jun 21, 2024

Thanks for emphasizing restraint. And for highlighting Barry Lopez!

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Jun 21, 2024

Jason, I can't even imagine the hours of brain and heart power you put into this article. Truly one of your best. Thank you for your work.

I spoke to my grocer after I read your article from last week. He said: As consumers, we need to be aware that the lowest price fish has usually been sourced from plastic-laden waters. He encourages us to ask our supplier where the fish comes from as well as the fishing method.

I will be referring to this article for many years.🌱

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