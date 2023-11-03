Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rob Lewis's avatar
Rob Lewis
Nov 3, 2023Edited

Thank you for this well thought out piece. It is a very painful set of choices confronting us.

In making those choices, I think it's important we recognize that emitting carbon into the atmosphere isn't the only way we harm the climate. We also damage climate whenever we damage land. This is because land surfaces directly affect the temperature, humidity and air flow above them, hugely, as has been recognized for decades. So when a forests is cut for a solar array, it is not only ecologically damaging but climatically damaging. By the same token, the forest fires we are seeing are as much a result of their being dehydrated by relentless logging and monocropping as due to carbon in the atmosphere. Old, mossy forests with well developed, moisture-holding soil are naturally resistant to fire. They also help create rain, cool their regions and effect regional and global atmospheric circulations.

Unfortunately, this broader, physical AND biological understanding has been left out of the official narrative leaving us with an incomplete playbook.

In any case, your effort to thread the needle here is admirable, especially your points about utilities and the lack of rooftop solar.

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Susan Winter's avatar
Susan Winter
Nov 3, 2023

I really appreciate your realistic approach with actual do-able ideas to this issue of renewables. There really is no perfect solution yet solutions we must find!

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