Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whilst Out Walking's avatar
Whilst Out Walking
Oct 27, 2023Edited

Very well said - thank you. Though, as an unapologetic NIMBY, I have to confess that I hope that the "right" thing to do happens somewhere over the horizon. I have a particular concern about densification - I understand it has to happen but all those people stuffed into tiny homes with neighbours within arms' reach and no garden to tend or invite birds and insects and wildflowers into are not going to become the army of environmentalists the world needs. Most of them will become desensitized to the natural world and biodiversity as they stare at their four walls and televisions.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Leon S's avatar
Leon S
Nov 1, 2023

So really we should decide which species we should bother to protect or not, which of the cuter species will be relegated to children’s pajama prints. Maybe some of the kids will ask what happened to that species? Well, sadly kiddo, we need to keep the lights on and the computers and tv running, we all need our personal transport and our out-of-season diets, because humans, we are the most important life on this planet because some story from a couple of thousand years ago told us so and because the other possible stories that might have told us to live as a part of nature and not apart from it were the stories told by savages that decided that they belonged to the land and not the land belonged to them.

Because we believe that keeping that ol’ GDP ticking upwards is a good thing, even though it’s only an experiment that started last century and even though every war is good for GDP and every school shooting is good for GDP but sharing home baked goods across your back fence to your neighbour who you love despite their idealogical differences doesn’t do shit for GDP.

Our response to climate change is to basically pave paradise and put up solar panels and wind farms, all of which are not a solution but a continuation of the fossil fuel industry. If we were serious, where are all battery powered mining vehicles and all the roads built from non-fossil fuels sources, built with battery powered equipment. No, it’s not happening.

Why is the response never to question our energy use, our political systems, our economic system (so detached from reality). Why is Degrowth never an option? Live simpler, more local lives.

I’m in the wrong place here, sorry Jason, I did like your writing but like I said I’m obviously in the wrong place here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture