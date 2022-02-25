Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bob McKillop's avatar
Bob McKillop
Feb 25, 2022

Thanks, Jason, for continuing to provide useful and motivating data. Keep it coming.

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