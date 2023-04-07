Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Laurie Worth's avatar
Laurie Worth
Apr 7, 2023

Jason, a perfect read this morning. As I was drinking my coffee I greedily absorbed each word. What wonder. Loved each poetic sentence.. do you still have the hat?☺️

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Michael
Apr 7, 2023

Completely magical: your writing and experiences, the birds themselves. That visit from the robin and the waxwing! You are an exceptional spirit and it shows so clearly why you would get such visitations.

The world has such profound beauty and the creatures in it, crows, petrels, keas have such a mysterious depth and intelligence. It is wondrous and humbling. I don't mind if the Sixth Extinction collects us to its embrace, but please leave the birds.

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