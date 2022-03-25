Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford
Mar 27, 2022

Hi Jason, just finished my first two bird houses. That was a very useful and timely post! I’m planning to make a half dozen to scatter around our little meadow by the marsh. We had a few tree swallows last year and we want to encourage more. Next project is a bat house.

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