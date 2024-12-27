Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Katharine Beckett Winship's avatar
Katharine Beckett Winship
Dec 27, 2024

So much talent and generosity of spirit in your family🌱🌿💚💫

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Lor
Dec 27, 2024

Thank you Jason , for showcasing beauty. Not just a soul mate, a kindred spirit, maybe a combination of each. Sharer of joy, joy mate, life sharer. Well, after 47 years , I haven’t figured out the exact name for what we have together. No need really, I think the Staghorn Sumac leaves say it best, tomorrow it might be something different, maybe a male and female Cardinal perched near each other on a wintered white branch. Actually, Heather said it best;

“Somehow the wind blew you here, next to me”.

Happy New Season & Happy and Healthy New Year. And thank you for sharing with a sharer.

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