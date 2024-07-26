Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
Jul 26, 2024

I love (ha! but I do) seeing how widely Robin Wall Kimmerer inspires. And to add to these thoughts, Carl Jung said that the opposite of love is not hate, but power, and that there is love, there is no will to power; and where there is power, there cannot be love.

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Martin Hughes's avatar
Martin Hughes
Aug 1, 2024

Since I was young, I've mostly referred to living things (including humans) as "they". More for sake of ease than anything else. But it seems to have been an accidentally canny move.

Thank you so much for sharing these thoughtful and important words, Jason.

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