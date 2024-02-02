Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Feb 2, 2024

Great piece Jason. Two things stuck out for me, the first being this sentence in 2025 plans for the EPA: Incentivizing the public to “identify scientific flaws and research misconduct” at the EPA. I can only imagine an army of flat-earthers, chem trail enthusiasts, and climate deniers, given a voice and a role in vetting serious research. The second is more general. The success of any move towards a more effective response to climate change and species extinction depends on long term predictability. Even if Trump eventually loses his bid for the Presidency, the very fact that the 2025 plan is out there, undermines confidence, both at home and abroad, and discourages investment in solutions.

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 2, 2024

I WENT INTO THe MAVERICK BAR

by Gary Snyder

I went into the Maverick Bar

In Farmington, New Mexico.

And drank double shots of bourbon

backed with beer.

My long hair was tucked up under a cap

I’d left the earring in the car.

Two cowboys did horseplay

by the pool tables,

A waitress asked us

where are you from?

a country-and-western band began to play

“We don’t smoke Marijuana in Muskokie”

And with the next song,

a couple began to dance.

They held each other like in High School dances

in the fifties;

I recalled when I worked in the woods

and the bars of Madras, Oregon.

That short-haired joy and roughness—

America—your stupidity.

I could almost love you again.

We left—onto the freeway shoulders—

under the tough old stars—

In the shadow of bluffs

I came back to myself,

To the real work, to

“What is to be done.”

Gary Snyder, “I Went into the Maverick Bar” from Turtle Island. Copyright © 1974 by Gary Snyder

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