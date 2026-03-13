Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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David B. Williams's avatar
David B. Williams
2h

Writing to you from Tucson, where it's supposed to be 90 degrees day, I am so jealous. And, appreciative of your splendid paean to winter.

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Glenn McRae's avatar
Glenn McRae
3h

Thank you. Starting my day with a hot coffee and your essay allows me to ease into the day reflecting on what is important and how I used to enjoy those long solitary winter walks through the Vermont landscape. I just finished an energetic conversation with my friend,partner and spouse who starts her days deep in the news, local and beyond, and what a contrast it is to setting the tone of the day. I am content with my approach. My only complaint is that if I allow myself to follow the path you laid to so much other good and meaningful writing I would still be sitting here at dusk with a cup of cold dregs. But thank you still.

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