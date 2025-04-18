Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
Apr 18, 2025

A beautiful and important essay. And this: "The stark difference between thinking and being can be, in the dominant culture, the difference between life and death for much of the current balance of life on Earth." Yes! Thank you. (And I always appreciate the additional Anthropocene News.)

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Sandy 10^2,685,000,'s avatar
Sandy 10^2,685,000,
Apr 18, 2025

That was inspired Jason, thank you!!!

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