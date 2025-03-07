Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Mar 7, 2025

A brilliant essay Jason. Yes the better angels' operation has always been a low budget affair and always in need of support

That's why I'm a paid subscriber. You touched on and made connections between so many features of our world and I shan't comment. I'm off to the hospital for a surgery. Too bad the parasites currently governing our storm-lashed land seek to defund health care.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Mary's avatar
Mary
Mar 9, 2025

Jason, It is such a pleasure to read your work. I always learn so much and find myself moved to action. I found "Parasites and Countermeasures" somehow comforting and horrific all at once -- and here we are -- with so much work to do. Today, we'll focus on our rewilding project.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture