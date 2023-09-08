Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Sep 8, 2023

What can one say? Another great essay from one of Substack's most lyrical writers. But it is not eloquence for eloquence's sake. It is an eloquence tempered with scientific analysis. Dispair and joy and sober reckoning. Not unlike Lewis Thomas in fact.... I purchased Lives of a Cell hardbound when it first came out and must say it provided so many insights that I still take energy from..a book both informative and transformative.

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Bryan Pfeiffer
Sep 9, 2023

Amazing, just the other day, before this post, somehow somewhere from the ether it occurred to me that I had never read The Medusa and the Snail. (We must be channeling one another through the interwebs or the great unknown.) In that book, I now have yet another thing to look forward to (like every one of your posts)!

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