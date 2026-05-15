Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Rupert Loch's avatar
Rupert Loch
1h

Thank you for your analysis of what seems to be an insane plan. At a time when we are supposed to be concerned about human induced global warming the addition of some extra radiation would appear to be an unhelpful suggestion.

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Terry Martin's avatar
Terry Martin
1h

This topic came up recently in a conversation I had with the head of a gargantuan private credit firm. We were on stage at the World Policy Conference, speaking in front of top-tier executives and officials from around the globe. As a final question in our talk about geopolitical turmoil and systemic risk, I asked her a standard closing question: “So what keeps you awake at night?” Her answer: “Space.” Your article, Jason, outlines exactly what she was talking about. Thanks for shedding your incisive and eloquent light on this.

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