Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lor's avatar
Lor
Jun 20, 2025Edited

Beautifully said Jason, I love how this important solar event sparks masterful words to rise and become best supporting actors or actresses, best original screenplay, but our lifetime achievement award the star of the show, goes to ;The Sun.

“The more we listen to the Earth breathing through its ancient cycles, the more we can remember to breathe with it.”

Thank you, Jason, still not too late for me to acknowledge the breathing earth (amazing! ) and stop and give thanks to the Sun , and wish you and Heather, a Happy Summer Solstice celebration 10:42pm!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Jason Anthony and others
David S's avatar
David S
Jul 1, 2025

"Love and Fear". I heard a pastor at Unity Church years ago speak of the only two real emotions. These were the two. Thank you Jason for the reminder. I do think about this often and contemplate that all of our reactions to life's presentations come from love and/or fear.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture