Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Jason Anthony's avatar
Jason Anthony
Feb 3, 2023

Hi everyone, one small correction: I forgot to indent the long quote from Indrajit Samarajiva, which begins "We keep piling on more and more information..." It's the tenth paragraph in the essay. I've fixed it in the archive. Thanks!

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Julian Dean
Feb 3, 2023

George Leonard once wrote, "Life has its own urges, and only so much patience with the status quo." Hopefully, as the new normals collapse under the weight of their own self-cannibalism, their residue will provide fertilizer for emergence of us humans to express a manner of creating wholeness with this planet. Thank you, Jason, for your encouraging service of awakening.

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