Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Oct 18, 2024

Time is the central mystery. When I was an actual monk in a forest monastery, my daily life was regulated by bells and clappers. There were even grandfather clocks ticking in the meditation halls. Everyone proceeded everyday by a strict schedule. Yet despite all of this regimentation, during meditation we monks experienced a timeless state of being- something great Longchenpa called "Fourth Time"- a state where past, future and even present disappear, yet not because of distraction. Though out in this hectic busy world we cannot all hope to abide in the fourth time, we should aspire as you would like us do Jason, to slow down to a new normal. As a computer engineer in Tracy Kidder's great book, "The Soul of a New Machine," said after the teams' effort to build a new computer operating at very fast clock speeds, moving large blocks of data in perfect synchrony, an exquisitely difficult exercise in traffic management where all the streams of traffic are moving through a vast city at speeds near the velocity of light... Quitting the team, he left a note saying

"I'm going to a commune in Vermont and will deal with no unit of time shorter than a season."

From MIPS to sips of cider, watching the leaves fall in Autumn. A new normal.

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Simon Payn
Oct 18, 2024

Good timing with this. A few days ago, I left my rural life in Ontario (slow internet, squirrels, fall slowly falling) and flew to a city in England. It was like moving through the transition you write about in the space of 24 hours.

And it was so noticeable. It feels like people here are living a nano-life, squeezed in, tech-enhanced, units of the economy.

And so here I am, sitting in an English pub, reading your article and pondering how my native plant landscape service helps to bring people back (forward?) to a time when being here was enough.

Thanks, as always, for being on the mark.

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