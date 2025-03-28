Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Mar 28, 2025

Congratulations on the re-release! Your voice is so needed at this time.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
Mar 28, 2025

Dear Jason,

Congratulations on your amazing tireless efforts of your book!, which I see as a timely balm for your devoted readers & to the world during these unthinkable unprecedented times. Like all your works, the prologue was SO moving and beautifully & thoughtfully written with a spirit of unmatched integrity. Know your every written word is a heartfelt blessing to those fortunate enough to cross your path - and Mother Earth is especially grateful for the Gift of you.🤍🌎

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