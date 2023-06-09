Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Jun 9, 2023

Lovely, lovely essay. What a great topic! You're very fortunate to have a mind like that, experiences, like you've had, and reactions to beauty, immensity, splendor and quiet grandeur like you've had. Plus the writing skills to convey inkling of it to your readers. Contrast your stance toward the world with that expressed by the phrase, "Fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom." They are polar opposites.

I once sat on a hillside in an Asian country, looking at two white butterflies chasing each other in a tight spiral up into the blue sky and a voice came to me, "Beauty is the path to the highest." or words to that meaning.

I regret not getting the feeling of awe too much anymore, it's a Gift, when it does come. I dwell in its younger sibling Wonder, still though. And their cousin, Gratitude. Finitude in Time and Space is not a thing to lament.. it's a blessing.

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Michael
Jun 9, 2023

I love this quote:

"When I looked down over the rotting mountains of Sinkiang to the distant snowy hills I sensed a vague but familiar affinity to something great and enormously calm. I could never track it down or identity it inside me, and this time it remained shapeless as well. I felt this affinity intensely, though I couldn't see more than reddish distant mountains, motionless glaciers and clouds silently coming up the valleys.”

-alpinist Voytek Kurtyka

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