Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Jun 3, 2023

Barry Lopez would have welcomed and praised this essay, Jason. We miss him, but his legacy remains

in essays like this one. Thanks.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
Laura Kerr's avatar
Laura Kerr
May 26, 2023

Jason- Your writing makes me pause, feel, remember and reflect, cry from sorrow, cry for the beauty, explore new research and reread favorite authors, and sometimes just sit and consider phrases such as “quietness... as in a modesty of presence.” Thank you for each one of your columns that I’ve read and enjoyed, the ones in your archive I have yet to read, and those yet to be birthed! Laura

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture