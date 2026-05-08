Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Susan Nordin's avatar
Susan Nordin
3d

Jason, this was a delight to read! You captured the nostalgia and camaraderie of the summer expedition mingled with the complexity of grief so well. As a parent of children, now close to 30, who were led by wise poet/leaders, and later led trips themselves, I can attest to the way these experiences shape a life. Thank you for this piece, which names the love and the loss so skillfully.

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Rebecca Ridley's avatar
Rebecca Ridley
2d

Beautiful - thank you Jason!

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