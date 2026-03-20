Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Leah Rampy's avatar
Leah Rampy
4d

“…return to being a keystone species that supports life rather than merely a headstone species writing epitaphs for the species we cared too little about.” Yes.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Jonathan Tonkin's avatar
Jonathan Tonkin
4d

Another beautiful post, Jason! Thanks for providing poetry to these troubling times! This bit is on point: "Part of our dilemma is that as we breach planetary boundaries we tend to normalize both our behavior and its consequences. We’re trapped in lives that push these boundaries and limit our options to heal them." And thanks for the shout out! Much appreciated.

Cheers,

Jono

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