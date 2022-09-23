Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosie Sherwood's avatar
Rosie Sherwood
Sep 24, 2022

Thank you for another thought provoking essay. I’m off to a conference about Rewilding today. Glad to have read this before going

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Anthony
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture