Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Mar 21, 2025

You write, "Do I live on the Earth amid its patterns of slow, sudden, and seasonal change, or do I occupy a data point in the cultural flood of information? How do I portion out my loyalties to both the river and the news? How deep in either torrent of change should I stand?"

I dare not preach to you or anyone else, but for myself the answer to these questions is unitary: I myself am the torrent and continual emergence. Whether autocracies rise or fall, whether the planet heats or cools, whether the universe itself expands or collapses- in the middle of the raging fires of change, if I but stay true to compassion and loving kindness, it all matters not.

There is a still center in the midst of all tumult. It abides eternally I feel.

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Anne T's avatar
Anne T
Mar 21, 2025

Exquisite piece of writing about the spring of 2025!

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