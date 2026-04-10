Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Mike Link's avatar
Mike Link
3d

Excellent - a blight on our natural world that too many want to ignore. These are not cute kitties - they are killers.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
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Suzanne
3d

Gosh, yes, this is such a horrible matter to have to consider. Thank you for bringing it to the attention of your readers. It is eloquently written (such that I didn’t notice the length you warned about) and an important reminder of the responsibilities we humans (to generalise) have to engage as ethically as we can with the problems that we have created. Thank you for this post.

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