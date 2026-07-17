Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
3h

Thank you for calling out the enemy in this essay. This administration is hastening extinction in general and ours in turn. These dots need to be connected. Most remain depressingly unaware.

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Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
2h

Very thoughtful, Jason. Tough to get through but oh so worth it. You’re right about the necessity of wielding power to staunch the bleeding from this administration. And that empaths have a hard time doing that. Loved this: “The woodchuck belongs here. I’m on probation and trying to write myself free.” In my estimation, you belong as much as the woodchuck — for your words and your humanity.

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