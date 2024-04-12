Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Christina Williams's avatar
Christina Williams
Apr 12, 2024

“Does a forest know grief?” I love this question. Got me in such a philosophical frame of mind. Grief is a powerful thing, something we experience when something is gone forever,and forests have this ability to regenerate and regrow in ways that we can’t. So I wonder if and how they experience it. Loss, sure, sadness, perhaps, but grief? I don’t know! I’ll be sitting with this one for a while, I think. Thanks for your wonderful words, as always.

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Virginia Neely's avatar
Virginia Neely
Apr 12, 2024

I've always liked trees better than most people. There is so much governments could do: mandate smaller houses, lots large enough for a tree or two, bring back "victory gardens", refuse building permits for arrable land, mandate greywater systems and rainwater collection. In default of leadership by governments, those of us who care have to lead the way.

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