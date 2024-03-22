Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Owl Green's avatar
Owl Green
Mar 23, 2024

Some of these parasitic life forms … eek! But the oil wells and heavy mining equipment are far scarier. Finished Ways of Being a couple of weeks ago. I see shades of it reflected in this post. It really was a foundation-shaking book. I actually think I’m going to have to read it again to absorb more of the details. The first time around I was too busy dealing with tectonic shifts in my worldview to get my hands around all of it. Thanks for the rec. And this post.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
Mar 22, 2024

"We’ll never eliminate the parasitic impulse in human culture, perhaps because it’s the dark shadow of a tool-making species always looking to work more efficiently. But the stability of life on Earth depends on our ability to seriously reduce and permanently leash the urge." YES. I think this understanding is important -- in so many cultures, it's not that the urge is absent, it's that it's recognized and there are structures and practices to constrain it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jason Anthony and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture