the sea is never level / author photo

Hello everyone:

First, an apology. Last week I neglected to click the button I’ve clicked while launching every post over the last three and a half years, the button that says any subscriber can post a comment. (Substack’s default position is that only paid subscribers can comment.) Luckily, a thoughtful reader (thanks, Lor!) queried me about it. It’s been fixed now, so feel free to comment on “A River Runs Through Us” if you wish.

As always, please remember to scroll past the end of the essay to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to this week’s writing: