Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Ananda C.'s avatar
Ananda C.
May 30, 2025

Hi Jason! I’m back here to share another sentence in Portuguese, but this time from a Portuguese author. I really love when José Saramago says in the epigraph of his book Blindness the phrase “Se podes olhar, vê. Se podes ver, repara,” which means something like “If you can look, see. If you can see, notice.” It’s an invitation to go beyond the superficiality of looking and really perceive what’s being observed. I read this book around 15 years ago and, for some reason, it’s still with me. It’s a call to the responsibility of having eyes when others have lost the power to use them (the story of the book), but also about observing the world with clarity and depth when many don’t. “Olhar” is the act of looking physically, and “ver” implies a deeper perception.

In this context, and especially taking into account your thoughts and the idea that observing is not a passive act, it makes even more sense to me now so thank you for that.

Taoism also carries a lot of this idea of dissolving the barriers between us and the observed world. And this is something that Zen Buddhism, inspired by Taoist principles, deepens in beautiful ways. There’s a quote from Thich Nhat Hanh that stayed with me: “When you contemplate a cloud, you may become a cloud. When you contemplate a river, you may become a river. When you contemplate a tree, you may become a tree.” I love how it captures the feeling of truly seeing something, not from outside, but as if you were part of it.

Being more practical, recently I had a problem with my phone during an update and was forced to stay a few days without it. We’ve all know that, I know, but it was really interesting to observe myself in every environment without a phone. I saw myself really looking at the texture of the leaves, having mindful minutes throughout the day, and feeling more the temperatures around me, the sounds, the trees and the other humans. Such a cool way of being.

Just one last thing, the butterfly text reminded me of a beautiful book based on the true story of Astrid Vargas, and she tells it in such a playful and beautiful way. It’s really a book that shows how art can bring more awareness and care than many research-based documents (sorry, science). It’s a beautiful and short read, so I truly recommend it. In a short and powerful story, we learn, become sensitized, and feel an urgency to act in favor of those beautiful and magical metamorphic teachers.

Thanks again!

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Iain Robinson's avatar
Iain Robinson
May 30, 2025

Thanks for this review- I will be watching the film. A popular gift for kids of my generation in the 70s/80s was a pocket-sized book from the ‘Observer Book of…’ series. The ellipses here might be ‘trees’ or ‘birds’ or ‘wildflowers’. They brilliantly encouraged their owners to look outward, to observe, to connect with the world. I still pick them up in secondhand bookshops because they are so useful to refer to. And they don’t rely on an app on that mass distracter, the smart phone. Observation without distraction, what a thing!

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