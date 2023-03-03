Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Mar 8, 2023

What a great series this has been on oceanic noise pollution! After reading the three parts. I feel we're brought up from a starting point of near total ignorance to a level of a good grasp of the problem. No small accomplishment, Jason. Thanks!

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