Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Bryan Pfeiffer's avatar
Bryan Pfeiffer
Aug 31, 2024Edited

It would have been a gift to have met Barry AND your dad, Jason. Thanks as always for keeping me aware and prompting me to think. I wonder if your dad, a scientist with passion, ever felt or expressed the finer points of morality relating to our responsibility to manage what we impact? Maybe the answer is, of course -- it's all about morality. But I'm wondering if he might have discussed what that meant.

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J.E. Fishman's avatar
J.E. Fishman
Aug 30, 2024

The anecdote about Lopez and the forest fire is particularly sobering. My piece this week was on the virtues of doing nothing, but environmental destruction means all doings around us eventually come for all of us.

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