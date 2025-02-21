Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael
Feb 21, 2025

Your essays keep getting finer just like that ascending violin passage in Brahms violin concerto. The picture of the swing was so evocative and apropos of our situation. The AMOC will definitely collapse or at the minimum significantly fray at its northern extension. Hotter than expected sooner than expected is the mantra of the times. So unfortunate that our own country's current leadership is blind to the dangers. But Jason, we are already past the tipping point. The chair is already falling and it may take centuries to reach the floor, but it is beyond our power to set it back upright- we can only mitigate the damage for the sake of our distant grandchildren. We owe them that and your newsletter plays a role in the effort

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Lor
Feb 26, 2025

Very informative, Jason. Especially with the addition of the Thermohaline Circulation video. The ’Pale Blue Dot‘ photo, and Carl Sagan’s quote, with the addition of your own;

“We must proceed with wisdom and with caution, because the entire community of life…”

“Wisdom and with caution…” are only words without meaning for the next four years of America’s leadership. I can only hope other countries will be temporarily taking ‘our’ place and doing the work that this administration will most certainly ignore.

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