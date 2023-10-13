Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
Oct 13, 2023

One of my subscribers introduced me to physicist Ursula Franklin and her Real World of Technology lecture series *from the 1980s*. I wrote down so many quotes while listening to it that I went and bought the book she later published of the expanded lectures. One of the quotes I wrote down was: “This planet is sick and whatever stress can be removed must be removed starting with the easiest and going to more and more difficult ones. Do all the things that are doable fast and see what happens rather than spend time on meta-strategies.” Never more urgently needed.

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Tom Blackford's avatar
Tom Blackford
Oct 13, 2023

Jason, that's a great look at the different issues that make up the big picture of climate change. I'm cautious about your take on stable democracies being essential for a healthy environment. For the record, I do think democracy is a much better solution than autocracy but my faith in the "will of the people" has taken a big hit in the last few years. I don't have a solution here, but I believe that without a deeper and more realistic cultural understanding of our place in the world, democracy becomes a tool that is just as effective as any other in keeping us headed down the wrong path.

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