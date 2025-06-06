Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Sandy 10^2,685,000,'s avatar
Sandy 10^2,685,000,
Jun 6, 2025

Thank you for this thought provoking essay. I think that the elephant in the the room that no one wants to talk about might be death.

Chloe Hope had a good refrain that I returning to. She said “ If I have learned anything about death it is that nothing lasts, and life goes on.” The world has collapsed many times, and civilizations have fallen over and over again. Death may the one constant in life as the Buddha observed.

It seems ironic that as I face my own mortality, I am also confronting the end of a world that I love so much.

And both personally, and as another being in an infinite cosmos, I find some comfort that life will go on, always and forever.

In the meantime I will remain observant, aware, appreciative and grateful for all the grace this sweet earth offers. May all beings be

free of suffering, may all beings know true happiness.

Peace 💕

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Julia Fitzgerald's avatar
Julia Fitzgerald
Jun 6, 2025

Thank you for this. It helps clarify things and guide my direction.

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