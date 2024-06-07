Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Perry Clark
Jun 7, 2024Edited

Some problems are so large, so difficult to apprehend, and so seemingly intractable if not outright insoluble, that it becomes almost impossible at times to adequately engage a large-enough slice of humanity (or whatever large population subset thereof) in what might be adequate attempts to truly, meaningfully, ameliorate the problem at hand. I won’t dare imagine or say “solving” it, because I don’t think that card is in the deck.

When such as this is the case, it’s also very difficult, and rare, for leaders themselves to adequately comprehend, apprehend, and commit fully to addressing the problem—especially when the return on their investment, so to speak, is large, vague, general, and not specifically monetizable. Oh, and decades to centuries down the road. Imagine being at a great party: music blaring, great (free!) beer and liquor, all the beautiful people in attendance, in some gorgeous beach-front mega-mansion. Then some knowledgeable, reliable folks—but also people known to be, you know, kinda the downer sort, sometimes, always pointing out “the responsible thing to do” right in the middle of a good time—start muttering, then whispering, finally talking aloud about how it’s common knowledge that the very land on which the house is built is being eroded, and some day, don’t know when, but some day, unless some really big, expensive measures are undertaken, at great cost of time, effort, money, inconvenience, and more, the house is going to just slide down the cliff into the sea.

We know that the party will continue with no more than an embarrassed pause while the DJ cues up the next song, that the property owners and the powerful people, the beautiful people, the people with deals in the works—right here, right now!—will do little more than glare at the petty little miscreants causing trouble. There will condescending pats on the head, assurances that, “Yes, yes, don’t you worry, we’ll schedule a fundraiser next week, or maybe the week after, ‘cause next week is the show for that new artist everyone’s talking about, you know, the new Basquiat? But don’t worry, we understand that this is a Big Problem, and we’ll arrange for everyone to get together and look gravely concerned and—oh, excuse, me I see Ingrid and Amanda over there, and I just have to congratulate them on their new film . . . .”

It’s this truth about human nature that makes the Cassandra story both so easily grasped, at least in part, and so damning. The thread stretches from Aeschylus to the quiet core of the movie Wall-E, and is woven into a seemingly permanent, fixed feature of our kind.

I suspect Cassandra was familiar with Prozac, Lexapro, Trintellix, and ketamine.

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Michael
Jun 7, 2024

Even if we all become Cassandras will it be enough? I hope so.

Very large forces are now in train and what took decades to start rolling may take decades to slow back down and reverse. It's going to be a gigantic multi-pronged ensemble effort- the greatest sustained and planned effort our species has ever attempted. But we can do it. the question is will we?

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