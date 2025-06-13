Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Paula Jacunski's avatar
Paula Jacunski
Jun 13, 2025

You have convinced me to order McFarlane’s latest book. I have loved his last books — very thoughtful and deep discoveries of our world… What’s left of it.

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
Jun 13, 2025

“Thinking like a watershed, it turns out, provides a low-altitude overview effect.” I love this—and in many ways, could replace “thinking like a watershed” with “adopting animism” with the same effect. When I tap into the interconnected life force in everything, how even these words I write now are carried on pollen and shared breath, it’s nearly impossible to not feel awe.

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