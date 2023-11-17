Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Nov 17, 2023

How to respond or offer commentary to such an essay that covers life, death, mystery, wonder, gratitude, stars and flowers- indeed all things both great and small, shining and dark, valued and ignored... how? Just to suggest, as I did once elsewhere to that title phrase, that we must join the things that ignore us and learn to ignore ourselves, to transcend that river of sensations, thoughts, visual and auditory perceptions, moods, musings, emotions, dogs barking, sycamores, steaming coffee, glinting frost, aching hearts... When we can ignore and transcend all these things that are ultimately us, Something very bright and wondrous emerges, we become radiant and vast, loving impartially..a song lovely beyond our greatest capacity to sing or hear... a song without singer or auditor.

Your sublime essay.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Bill Davison's avatar
Bill Davison
Nov 17, 2023

Your artsy word salad is delicious! This is a profound and thoughtful essay that exemplifies the kind of nuanced thinking and the types of conversations that we need to embrace. There are no easy answers to our most pressing questions. I like your suggestion to nurture life so it can nurture us. I also try to follow the advice of stepping into love and using despair as fuel for personal growth. Your reference to wetland restoration in the Midwest is something I am working on here in IL. I visit the Wetland Initiative's Dixon Waterfowl Refuge as often as I can. It is an island of wildness that never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for writing such a wonderful essay.

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