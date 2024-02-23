Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Feb 23, 2024

"From Vice, the unsurprising but still infuriating news that Shell’s massive “carbon-capture” plant in Alberta, paid for by hundreds of millions of Canadian tax dollars, is emitting 50% more greenhouse gases than it’s capturing. The difference in annual emissions is the equivalent of 1.2 million cars."

-I'm glad you cited that one. The problem in a nutshell, the minoriity within the minority.

I'm getting a bunny.

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1 reply by Jason Anthony
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
Feb 23, 2024

Thanks for this thoughtful piece. You hit the nail on the head by observing that we are both trapped and complicit in these systems. And yet, I’m heartened by theories of change that describe a tipping point. With so many voices in so many places, maybe we’re closer than we think. Whatever happens, climate action is meaningful work that is rather be doing than flying to a private island in a private jet.

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