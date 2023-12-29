Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Dec 29, 2023

Beautiful writing, Jason. Your capacity to thread science and data with poetry and awe is...awesome and for it I am deeply grateful. Your writing has helped me contemplate our interconnections to each other and the frogs and the dust motes and given language to the deep rift of soul that happens when this interconnection is broken. Thank you for all the seeds you scatter here in the digitial universe.

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B Frank
Dec 29, 2023

At its best, crafting experience and insight into story can engage and inspire humans to consider, and then enact, positive changes in their own concepts and actions. These ongoing efforts from you, Jason, as well as those of Paul Salopek and so many others, are deeply appreciated . I hope you enjoy many walks with loved ones in the coming year.

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