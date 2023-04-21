Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Kathleen Sullivan's avatar
Kathleen Sullivan
Apr 24, 2023

104 nights. Examining the ever dwindling natural world, looking inward at the way our thoughts about how to live on this planet shape this dwindling world, exploring bits of hope and passages to the light. Shaping Chaos. A work of love. Happy second birthday!! What a mighty toddler you've become!!

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Michael
Apr 21, 2023

Upgraded to subscribed! Congratulations on your Second Anniversary Jason. Sam's next.

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