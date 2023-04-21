a helping hand for a wood frog / author photo

Hello everyone:

This week marks both Earth Day (Saturday, April 22nd) and the second anniversary of the Field Guide. The first thing I want to say is Thank You. I’m grateful to each of you for the work you’re doing to create a more equitable and ecologically vibrant Anthropocene, and I’m grateful for your support of this writing.

I’m not sure yet what Heather and I will be doing on Earth Day, though picking up some roadside trash and doing some gardening seem likely. Maybe we’ll get the canoe out again and see how spring is coming along in a nearby pond or marsh.

Years from now, though, if we look back to this week we’re more likely to remember our Big Night last Monday, when we were out in the rain helping spotted salamanders and wood frogs cross the road. For those of you who don’t know, Big Night is the name given to the warm(ish) rainy nights in spring here in the north country, when countless amphibians emerge from their winter burrows to sally forth across field, farm, forest, and highway on their ancient pilgrimage to the vernal pools they require to reproduce.

Volunteers gather at known road-crossings where hit-and-run mortality is high, and with flashlights and reflective vests help shepherd these small marvels to safety. I may write more about this soon, but for now I’ll just say it was a big night of small victories and a balm in a world of woes.

I hope your Earth Day is just as wonderful.

As for the Field Guide’s second anniversary, I’m offering an index to the work I’ve done over the last two years. If you’re on the hunt for a topic, or just want to browse, it should be a useful resource.

Please note that this is not a meticulous index which accounts for every mention of every person, place, or idea. This is a guide to primary and secondary topics, plus some key people and books.

It amazes me a bit that for 104 weeks now I’ve been standing at this desk into the wee hours, writing and researching, all in hopes of bringing a bit of perspective and insight to the environmental estrangement that we call the Anthropocene. That has meant looking outward to the rapidly diminishing natural world, looking inward and backward to the particular ways of thinking that have brought us to the brink, and looking forward to the choose-our-own-adventure options of either continuing the planet-shifting behaviors we have normalized or respecting and restoring life on Earth.

This Field Guide is meant to be my hand joining with all of yours in the necessary, urgent, and multi-generational effort to turn the wheel of culture in a new direction. The tasks are terribly large, but the consequences of failure are much larger. We can see those consequences arriving already, as the climate and biodiversity crises quickly intensify, but we also know the solutions. To be clear, those solutions require both revelations and revolutions, but we have no choice but to try to turn the wheel. What else is there?

My list of topics to write on is longer now than when I began two years ago. Each week I add more to the list, which is exciting. There’s so much to address, to think about, to share, and to work on together.

Finally, I’d like to thank each of you again for being part of this journey. I’m grateful especially to my paid subscribers for supporting the work. Paid subscriptions, so far, don’t begin to pay for the hours I put in here, but the more of you there are, the more I can devote myself to the writing. It means the world to me to do this work and to have your support.

Again, thank you for this opportunity. I look forward to our next year together.

Please note that because of the length of the index, those of you using Gmail may find this post cut short. You can see the complete piece by simply clicking on the Field Guide header above.

As always, please remember to scroll past this week’s writing to read some curated Anthropocene news.

Now on to the index:

INDEX: A FIELD GUIDE TO THE ANTHROPOCENE, EARTH DAY 2021 TO EARTH DAY 2023

spotted salamander crossing the road

Thanks for sticking with me.

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In other Anthropocene news:

From the Times, a brilliant idea to cover California’s 4,000 miles of canals with solar panels. The list of benefits is remarkably long: smart use of space for solar arrays, huge reduction in evaporation from the canals, improved panel efficiency because of the water’s cooling effect, no real estate purchase necessary, reduced algae growth in the canals, and the replacement of diesel irrigation pumps with solar power.

From the AP, a federal judge in North Dakota has temporarily blocked the implementation of regulations (from the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers) which define what the Clean Water Act means by “waters of the United States.” The new rules, fiercely disliked by agriculture and ranching interests, would clarify that the Clean Water Act does in fact apply to wetlands, small intermittent streams, etc. I understand the urge to fight regulations, but we no longer live in a world that can afford to sacrifice wetlands and other biodiverse habitats. The judge’s block is in place until a lawsuit from several states makes its way through the Supreme Court.

From Anthropocene, the most detailed study of the food waste life cycle has much to teach us about how to reduce the waste.

From E&E News, an explanation of the implications of the 9th Circuit ruling that overturned the ban on natural gas in new construction in Berkeley, CA. It’s a win for the fossil fuel industry, but there are solutions, like a town/city rewriting its building codes rather than creating a ban, or (more usefully) the federal government updating its regulations.

From the Guardian, some good news for coral reefs, as a new deepwater reef was found in a Galapagos marine preserve, thriving and pristine. “This has raised hopes,” the Guardian notes, “that healthy reefs can still thrive at a time when coral is in crisis due to record sea surface temperatures and ocean acidification. It also showed the effectiveness of conservation actions and effective management.”

From Nature, a clear and urgent message on the false promise of carbon dioxide removal technology. It’s worth investing in for after we’ve severely reduced our emissions, but it’s worse than useless as a tool to “fix” climate change. At the moment, it’s an expensive distraction.

From Vox, the truth about water usage in the U.S. West, where drought and excess usage is becoming an existential issue for cities and agriculture. Most of the water goes to grow food for cows. More than 75% of water usage from the Colorado river is for crops, and about 70% of those crops are fed to cows.

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