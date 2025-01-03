Field Guide to the Anthropocene

Field Guide to the Anthropocene

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Laura Kerr's avatar
Laura Kerr
Jan 4, 2025

This is a beautifully presented review of your poetic and insightful writings, Jason. Thanks! Your words below really struck me today:

“We’re all gathered around the dinner table, telling stories about ourselves. Our identities are mere name tags in the whirlwind, but they’re also the stories we use to live a meaningful life. And the most meaningful life we can live right now, in this enormously difficult bottleneck in both human and Earth history, is to ground ourselves in the beautiful living world and work to reduce our harm to the rest of life.”

All the best to you and your family in 2025!

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
Jan 3, 2025

Happy New Year and thank you for the beautiful retrospective.

My Sheltie Bennie and Border Collie Skye bark and spin "Hello!" to Hollie the Collie!

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